Seahawks exercise Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s fifth-year option: How does this affect Seattle’s salary cap?

In a precursor move to what will eventually be a bigger deal, the Seattle Seahawks exercised wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba‘s fifth-year option for the 2027 season. This fully guarantees the player a projected salary of approximately $23.85 million to $24.4 million.

The move acts as a high-value, guaranteed cap hit for the 2027 season. Hence, it doesn’t affect the Seahawks’ salary cap for this year. Instead, the hit is in 2027, but it could end up being a bargain based on the market growth.

This move is a necessary step but it’s also a first step to a bigger deal. The team and Smith-Njigba are likely to now negotiate a long-term extension in 2026. If the extension is signed quickly, then it might trump the option and the salary cap implications would change.

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Smith-Njigba established into the elite last season

The 2025 season was a dream scenario for JSN. He won the Super Bowl, and also ranked among NFL leaders in receiving yards, separation, and deep passing production. His 1,793 yards in 119 receptions made him unstoppable, and now he holds franchise records in both categories.

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Smith-Njigba was the Offensive Player of the Year as well as first team All Pro. He exploded into one of the most unguardable receivers in the NFL. JSN also led the NFL in receptions of 20+ yards (27) and 40+ yards (8).

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Seattle exercised the fifth-year option of Witherspoon too

The Seahawks also exercised the fifth-year option on cornerback Devon Witherspoon. This will guarantee approximately $21.16 million for Witherspoon in the 2027 season. He is a key defender for Seattle.

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Witherspoon is a three-time Pro Bowler and was the fifth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. It’s safe to say that he has lived up to his draft position, and Seattle knows it. Hence, a new deal could also be brewing.