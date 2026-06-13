What happens if Switzerland win, tie or lose vs Qatar today in their 2026 World Cup debut?

Switzerland are favorites in Group B and that's why there are a lot of implications around the match against Qatar in the 2026 World Cup.

Switzerland begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign facing Qatar in a crucial Group B matchup. With Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina having already played to a 1-1 draw, both teams enter the match knowing that three points would immediately put them in control of the group.

The controversial 48-team World Cup format provides more room for error than previous editions, as the top two teams in each group advance automatically while eight of the best third-place finishers across the tournament also reach the Round of 32.

Even so, a strong start can make qualification significantly easier. After facing Qatar, Switzerland’s remaining group-stage matches will come against Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 18 and Canada on June 24.

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What happens if Switzerland beat Qatar?

A victory would move Switzerland to the top of Group B with three points. Because Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina already have one point each, Switzerland would finish Matchday 1 alone in first place.

The Swiss would then be in an excellent position to qualify for the knockout stage, knowing that another win against Bosnia and Herzegovina will secure a ticket to the Round of 32 before the final group match against Canada.

What happens if Switzerland tie with Qatar?

A draw would leave Switzerland with one point after their opening match. In that scenario, Switzerland would join Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina on one point, while Qatar would also collect a point. The result would leave all four teams tightly packed heading into Matchday 2, meaning qualification would remain completely open with two matches still to play.

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What happens if Switzerland lose to Qatar?

A defeat would leave Switzerland with zero points after the first round of group-stage matches. Qatar would move to the top of the group with three points, while Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina would remain tied on one point each.

Switzerland would then face increased pressure heading into the next match against Bosnia and Herzegovina knowing that another poor result could seriously damage their hopes of reaching the Round of 32.