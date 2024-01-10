Seahawks fire Pete Carroll as head coach after 14 seasons: What will he do next?

The Seattle Seahawks will have a new head coach for the 2024 NFL season. The NFC West team announced that Pete Carroll has been fired, but they also revealed what will be his next step.

In 2010, the Seahawks decided to have a change in their coaching staff by hiring Pete Carroll. He was returning to the NFL after being the head coach of USC, where he had a successful career for nine years.

Carroll swiftly dispelled any doubts about his transition from college coaching. Within three years of his arrival, he led the Seahawks to victory in Super Bowl XLVIII, building a formidable team that instilled fear in their opponents.

Pete Carroll leaves the head coach position at the Seahawks

An era has ended for the Seahawks. After 14 seasons with Pete Carroll as their head coach, the NFC West team has decided to move on from him and find a new coach for the upcoming campaign.

Carroll’s impact on the Seahawks since his 2010 arrival is truly remarkable. Across his 14 seasons in Seattle, the head coach only experienced three campaigns with a losing record. During this tenure, the team secured one Super Bowl win and endured a loss in another one.

Unfortunately, the team has been struggling a lot recently. Even though they advanced to playoffs in 2020 and 2022, they quickly lost in the Wild Card round against the Rams and the 49ers, and of course Carroll was pointed out as the main responsible.

After not being able to secure a spot in the playoffs this season, the Seahawks decided to part ways with Carroll. However, the legendary coach won’t be completely excluded from the organization.

The team announced that although Carroll won’t serve as their head coach anymore, he will remain with the franchise as advisor. Reports indicate that despite the 72-year-old’s desire to retire, he had signed a 5-year contract in 2020, which he intends to honor by transitioning to a different role within the organization.

Carroll’s tenure as NFL head coach concludes with an impressive 170-120-1 record. During his time with the Seahawks, he secured 137 wins, suffered 89 losses, and managed one draw. Among his achievements was the notable victory in Super Bowl XLVIII against the Denver Broncos.

“I plan to be coaching this team,” Carroll told a Seattle radio show on Monday. “I love these guys, and that’s what I would like to be doing, and see how far we can go. I’m not worn out. I’m not tired. I’m not any of that stuff. I need to do a better job, and I need to help my coaches more and we need to do a better job of coaching.”

Who will the the head coach of the Seahawks for the 2024 NFL season?

Now that Carroll is out of the head coach position, the Seahawks will search during the offseason for a new one. However, it seems like they have already started their quest and are planning to bring back a former coach.

According to reports, there’s speculation that Dan Quinn might make a return to the Seahawks, this time as the head coach. He previously served as their defensive coordinator from 2013 to 2014 before transitioning to coach the Falcons from 2015 to 2020. Currently, he holds the position of defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys.