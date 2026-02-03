Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald considers former Super Bowl champion to be his main mentor

This Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks will take the field in another Super Bowl, and much of this successful run can be credited to their talented coach. Young though he may be, Mike Macdonald has shaped this team to perfection and now has the chance to crown his work at Levi’s Stadium against the Patriots.

Macdonald’s exponential growth over the past few years may be influenced by several factors. However, according to the head coach himself, one person stands out above the rest: John Harbaugh.

“I don’t think it’s possible to overstate his influence on me,” Macdonald said. “I love John Harbaugh. He’s one of my biggest mentors. He was willing to take chances on me when other people weren’t and invested in me throughout my career. He had a vision for me and my career that I probably didn’t have for myself.

“All the principles that are part of his program, that he’s about as a person, resonated with me. Those are a lot of the foundational principles that we brought to Seattle. He’s also a great friend, got a great family, I can’t say how much I love him.”

Head coach John Harbaugh (NFL 2025)

Nearly a decade together in Baltimore

The relationship between John Harbaugh and Mike Macdonald is a masterclass in coaching development. Their journey together began in 2014, when Harbaugh took a chance on Macdonald as a coaching intern fresh out of Georgia.

Over the next decade, Macdonald climbed the organizational ladder with surgical precision, eventually being molded into the defensive mastermind that Harbaugh entrusted with the Defensive Coordinator role in 2022.

Under Harbaugh’s mentorship, Macdonald transformed the Ravens’ unit into a historically dominant force, leading to his eventual hiring as the Head Coach of the Seattle Seahawks. This transition stands as a testament to Harbaugh’s ability to identify and cultivate elite coaching talent, leaving a lasting defensive legacy in Baltimore that now carries over to the NFC West.

Macdonald chases glory in San Francisco

Super Bowl LX is scheduled to take place this Sunday, February 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. This marks the third time the San Francisco Bay Area has hosted the championship game and the second time at the home of the 49ers. The matchup features a historic rematch between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks, with the game kicking off at 3:30 p.m. PT (6:30 p.m. ET).

