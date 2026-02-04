Mike Sullivan, NY Rangers receive encouraging message from Sharks’ Macklin Celebrini on new signing

Seeing the glass half-full is a mission of its own for the New York Rangers. Mike Sullivan and company have been through the wringer so far in the 2025-26 NHL season—and the worst may still be ahead. However, after claiming Vincent Iorio off waivers, there may still be some hope for the Broadway Blueshirts.

San Jose Sharks star Macklin Celebrini definitely thinks so. The former first overall selection in the 2024 NHL entry Draft voiced a sincere statement on watching his teammate leave for New York. As Sullivan and the Rangers find themselves in the eye of the storm, Celebrini’s message about their latest addition can be a breath of fresh air.

“It’s tough. I know our roster and the numbers we have, it’s tough. He’s a hell of a player, that’s why he got picked up,” Celebrini said about Iorio, via San Jose Hockey Now.

Post-Panarin Rangers

Finally, the ongoing drama around Artemi Panarin came to an end. As Panarin exits the Rangers, revamping the Los Angeles Kings’ projected lines, New York can now move on to the next stage. However, the grass won’t necessarily be greener on the other side.

Macklin Celebrini at Climate Pledge Arena.

After the trouble the Rangers have been through in recent years, it’s tough for fans to have faith in the decisions made by the organization. However, if that’s not enough, then perhaps, hearing directly from one of the best players in the league—Celebrini—gives the Blueshirts’ fanbase hope.

Regardless, hope has been a tricky sentiment in New York as of late. It seems every time fans get their hopes up, the Rangers manage to rip it away from them in the most painful ways. As Iorio makes his way into the disheartened lineup in Manhattan, fans should buy into the hype at their own risk.

What Iorio brings to the table

Needless to say, Iorio’s numbers aren’t quite there to call for parades. So far in his career, he has appeared in 30 games, recording four assists (three with the Sharks and one with the Washington Capitals). He has yet to net his first career goal.

After all, San Jose did place him on waivers, so the Sharks can clearly live without the 23-year-old blueliner—even if Celebrini publicly laments the departure. Now, it’s up to Sullivan and the Rangers to help Iorio unlock his full potential—that’s been a major pending assignment for the New York organization in general.

