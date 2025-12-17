Seahawks star gets major NFC honor

The Seattle Seahawks continue to march strong in their pursuit of a playoff berth. Even though there are some legitimate doubts about Sam Darnold’s ability to lead the team forward, they’ve been a strong contender this year.

Of course, it has been a team effort. Mike Macdonald’s team is well-rounded and boasts a balanced offense, a hard-hitting defense, and a special teams unit most teams would kill for.

That’s why it’s not much of a surprise to hear that placekicker Jason Myers got a major award. Per Myles Simmons of ProFootballTalk, he was just named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Jason Myers gets NFC award

“The Seahawks’ kicker has been named NFC special teams player of the week after sending all six of his field goal attempts through the uprights, including a game-winning 56-yarder with under a minute left in the contest,” Simmons wrote. “Myers’ other five field goals were from 47, 52, 46, 32, and 30 yards.”

Notably, this is the third time that Myers has earned these honors, and the second time he’s done it with the Seahawks. He won it in 2018 with the New York Jets, in 2023 in Seattle, and now again.

The Seahawks are still marching strong in the race to win the division, and if Sam Darnold continues to regress and struggle like he’s done lately, Myers will be crucial to their aspirations.