The Carolina Panthers have been one of the biggest surprises in the NFL in Dave Canales’ second season as head coach. After a disappointing 2024 with a 5-12 record, patience with Bryce Young was key to turning the team around.

Now, the improvement is noticeable. The Panthers are in the hunt for the NFC South until the final week of the season and, throughout the year, they have had marquee triumphs over rivals like the Dallas Cowboys, the Los Angeles Rams, and the Green Bay Packers.

However, all that effort could be in vain if they don’t secure a victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 18. Find out what happens to the Panthers if they win or lose on the road.

What happens if Panthers lose today against Bucs?

If the Panthers lose today against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they would need the Atlanta Falcons to defeat the New Orleans Saints in order to win the NFC South. This would create a three-way tie at the top of the division, and after applying the common opponents tiebreakers, Carolina would be the division champion. It is important to note that a loss does not yet eliminate the Panthers from the playoffs.

What happens if Panthers beat Buccaneers in Week 18?

If the Carolina Panthers get a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they will be NFC South champions and secure a spot in the playoffs. Additionally, during the Wild Card round, they will have a home game as the No. 4 seed.

