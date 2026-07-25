Jaxon Smith-Njigba ready to move forward after winning Super Bowl with Seahawks

Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be one of the main weapons in the Seattle Seahawks' offense, as they look to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles.

The Seattle Seahawks were crowned Super Bowl champions earlier this year after delivering a dominant performance against the New England Patriots. However, while many might believe that is enough reason to relax, Jaxon Smith-Njigba believes it is time to put that behind them and start focusing on what lies ahead in the 2026 NFL season.

“It feels like a revamp, a new energy in the building, honestly,” he said via the team’s official website. “It feels good to put the past behind us and really focus on the future. On right now in front of us, that’s attacking training camp, and I can just tell by the vibe of the guys, talking to them in the locker room, we’re ready for that. We’re ready for the next thing. It’s awesome to be here now.”

Despite Kenneth Walker III’s departure to the Kansas City Chiefs, Mike Macdonald was able to retain key players such as JSN, as well as Sam Darnold and Cooper Kupp. It will be time to see, once the ball hits the gridiron, whether this team has everything required to achieve back-to-back titles.

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Thinking ahead: The Seahawks’ message

Mike Macdonald is determined to keep his team competitive and focused on the upcoming season. Dwelling too much on past accomplishments does little to help a team achieve its goal of winning again. Cooper Kupp, one of the most experienced players on the roster, understands the importance of continuing to look ahead.

Cooper Kupp #10 and Sam Darnold #14 of the Seattle Seahawks work out.

“The league moves on, just like life,” Kupp said. “Things happen, and shoot, the clock keeps ticking, life keeps moving forward. You’ve got to be able to adapt and move, and it’s the same way with football. Football keeps going, keeps growing, keeps changing, and you can’t be complacent.

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“If you get stuck celebrating for too long, you’re going to be in trouble. Guys have done a great job of really just moving on. At the end of the day, it’s, what can you learn from last year? How does it apply to this year? Let’s take it and make it come to life.”

Sam Darnold’s offensive weapons

Sam Darnold managed to keep his two primary receiving weapons, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp, while Rashid Shaheed rounds out the receiving corps as another key target.

In the backfield, despite his injury, Zach Charbonnet remains the top option although he is expected to miss at least a portion of the season. Seattle also added two more offensive players in the latest NFL Draft: Emmanuel Henderson Jr. and Jadarian Price.

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The first steps toward defending the title

The Seattle Seahawks will be looking to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles, something that is extremely difficult to accomplish in the NFL. To do so, getting off to a strong start in the 2026 season will be crucial.

Week 1, vs New England Patriots

Week 2, at Arizona Cardinals

Week 3, at Washington Commanders

Week 4, vs Los Angeles Chargers

Week 5, vs San Francisco 49ers