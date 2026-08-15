Are Sam Darnold, Dak Prescott playing today? QBs for Seahawks vs Cowboys in 2026 NFL Preseason Week 1

The Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys will battle it out as part of the 2026 NFL Preseason but does that mean that franchise quarterbacks Sam Darnold and Dak Prescott are playing?

The reigning champions Seattle Seahawks are playing the Dallas Cowboys as part of the 2026 NFL Preseason Week 1 schedule. Both teams have solidified quarterbacks in Sam Darnold and Dak Prescott, so the question is if any of them will play.

Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 reported that Mike Macdonald said “Sam’s not going to play” vs. the Cowboys. Not only that, but Macdonald also confirmed who will start. “Drew [Lock] will start the game, and then Jalen will come in, and they’ll rotate to some degree.” Sam Darnold is now a valuable asset.

Not only Darnold, but newly-drafted rookie Jadarian Price won’t play so the running back room will also rotate. Hence, plenty of the Seattle Seahawks who won the Super Bowl will rest.

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Is Dak Prescott playing for Cowboys vs Seahawks?

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer also stated that no Cowboys starters will be playing vs Seahawks. Meaning, Dak Prescott won’t see any action in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL Preseason.

Joe Milton to Marquez Valdes-Scantling pic.twitter.com/3mYbVlwr3Q — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 8, 2026

Joe Milton III and Sam Howell are going to be splitting reps throughout the majority of the preseason. Milton and Howell are both known for their strong arms, so the offense will be explosive.

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Both offenses have to prove stuff

Seattle lost its offensive coordinator and their best running back. Hence, the team needs to prove the offense won’t suffer any setbacks. Of course, during preseason, most starters won’t be playing, so it will have to wait until regular season.

As for Dallas, when Prescott plays, paired with weapons like CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens should be as explosive as ever. After all, they are arguably the best 1-2 punch in the NFL. The offense, however, must prove it can go all the way.