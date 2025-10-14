Trending topics:
NFL

Sean McDermott gets brutally honest after Bills’ loss to Falcons

As head coach, it is difficult for Sean McDermott not to reveal what is troubling the Buffalo Bills after losing a game against the Atlanta Falcons where they had opportunities they failed to capitalize on.

By Richard Tovar

Sean McDermott looks on during the fourth quarter against the Patriots at Gillette Stadium on January 05, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
© Rich Gagnon/Getty ImagesSean McDermott looks on during the fourth quarter against the Patriots at Gillette Stadium on January 05, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Sean McDermott acknowledged that mistakes were made during the Buffalo Bills’ road loss to the Atlanta Falcons, specifically criticizing the defensive effort during the first half and addressing the team’s lack of deep passes throughout the game.

“It comes down to run defense… We had eight-man run fronts to stop the run,” McDermott said, highlighting the defensive struggles. “We need to be able to make a tackle… And secondly, we shouldn’t be out of our gaps to begin with.”

Regarding the absence of deep downfield passes, McDermott avoided directly naming or blaming Josh Allen. Instead, he focused on the collective need to fix the issue in upcoming games: “We need to spend a lot of time figuring out what’s going on and fixing it.”

Advertisement

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar
ALSO READ
Is Dalton Kincaid playing today for Bills vs Falcons on MNF in Week 6 of 2025 NFL season?
NFL

Is Dalton Kincaid playing today for Bills vs Falcons on MNF in Week 6 of 2025 NFL season?

Bills News: Josh Allen loses key player ahead of Falcons clash
NFL

Bills News: Josh Allen loses key player ahead of Falcons clash

Josh Allen sends subtle message of frustration to Bills teammates after loss to Patriots
NFL

Josh Allen sends subtle message of frustration to Bills teammates after loss to Patriots

Brian Cashman reveals which Yankees player other teams keep asking for in trade talks
MLB

Brian Cashman reveals which Yankees player other teams keep asking for in trade talks

Better Collective Logo