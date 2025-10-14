Sean McDermott gets brutally honest after Bills’ loss to Falcons

Sean McDermott acknowledged that mistakes were made during the Buffalo Bills’ road loss to the Atlanta Falcons, specifically criticizing the defensive effort during the first half and addressing the team’s lack of deep passes throughout the game.

“It comes down to run defense… We had eight-man run fronts to stop the run,” McDermott said, highlighting the defensive struggles. “We need to be able to make a tackle… And secondly, we shouldn’t be out of our gaps to begin with.”

Regarding the absence of deep downfield passes, McDermott avoided directly naming or blaming Josh Allen. Instead, he focused on the collective need to fix the issue in upcoming games: “We need to spend a lot of time figuring out what’s going on and fixing it.”

Developing story…