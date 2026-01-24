Sean McVay’s brutally honest reaction to wild stat ahead of Rams’ NFC Championship Game vs Seahawks

Sean McVay is focused on getting the Los Angeles Rams to another Super Bowl by beating the Seattle Seahawks. However, he also got approached with a stat that the coach got wowed at and it left a classic reaction.

At only 40 years old, McVay has been in his job the second-longest of any NFL head coach. That is absolulety crazy to think of given how young McVay is. McVay at first gave a quick, iconic reaction. “It’s wild, huh?” McVay said.

He then expanded on the job. “It is hard,” McVay added. “This league is challenging, but it’s always a blessing and I don’t take it for granted.” McVay has been on the job since 2017. He was just 30 years old back in the day, and he has been absolutely incredible for the Rams ever since.

Who’s the longest-tenured coach in the NFL?

As McVay said it, “Being in Year Nine, it’s crazy the turnover that occurs. Me and Kyle that year, and then Big Red in Kansas City, Coach Reid still doing his thing.” And yes, Shanahan is also on his ninth year, however, but he was hired weeks after McVay. As for Reid, he arrived at Kansas City in 2013.

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The three coaches have been wildly successful. Reid has won three Super Bowls and played five. While McVay has gone to two, and it’s a game away from coaching his third if he beats the Seahawks. He has won one. As for Shanahan, he’s coached the 49ers to two Super Bowls, albeit losing them both. Still, those results explain why they are still on their jobs. They are simply elite.

There is a trend developing here

After Reid, McVay, and Shanahan, the longest-tenured coaches are Packers’ Matt LaFleur and Bengals’ Zac Taylor, who have six seasons each, according to ESPN. However, this is just too much of a coincidence to ignore. All of the head coaches are offensive-oriented. Also, only LaFleur hasn’t reached a Super Bowl appearance. Taylor went to the Super Bowl and lost to McVay in the 2021 season.

Then, look at Mike Tomlin or Sean McDermott, who had long tenures with their teams and either stepped down or were fired after this season. Those are two defensive-minded coaches. Hence, the fact is that if you are offensive-minded and somewhat successful, you will be trusted more, which is quite interesting.