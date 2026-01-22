Seahawks and Sam Darnold might have new weapon available against Rams in 2026 NFL playoffs

The Seattle Seahawks will host the Los Angeles Rams in the 2026 NFC Championship Game. Sam Darnold will try to reach the Super Bowl in the third matchup of the season against his divisional rival led by Matthew Stafford.

However, the Seahawks must find a solution as soon as possible, as they have lost running back Zach Charbonnet for the rest of the playoffs due to a knee injury. That will increase the workload for Kenneth Walker.

Given this scenario, the Seahawks have put a plan in motion to try to add depth at the position ahead of the crucial matchup. Every detail could be key to overcoming a contender like the Rams.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Seahawks could get back RB George Holani

George Holani officially returned to practice with the Seattle Seahawks in a very important update after losing Zach Charbonnet. In fact, Mike Macdonald said Thursday that he has seen very positive things since Holani recovered from a hamstring injury. “George is doing a good job. He’s doing a great job.”

The importance of the running game for Sam Darnold

If the Seahawks are able to establish the running game with Kenneth Walker despite Charbonnet’s absence, things will be easier for Sam Darnold against a very dangerous Rams defense. Additionally, if Holani is ready, that could provide a huge boost to the depth chart.

Advertisement