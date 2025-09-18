Sean Payton reveals role of key Bo Nix’s teammate: ‘an important piece’ on Broncos’ offense

The Denver Broncos had lots of hype coming into this NFL season. Bo Nix was entering his second year as a starter and Sean Payton is the head coach. With that in mind, the team drafted a new running back that has struggled to make his mark, but the head coach is still high on his talent.

RJ Harvey was drafted by Payton to bring speed and power to the Broncos’ backfield. However, after two games, he has 11 attempts for 78 yards and no touchdowns.

Payton said Harvey is an “important piece of what we’re doing” on offense. Payton’s teams have always relied heavily on running backs, and Harvey promised to be one of the best backs in this NFL Draft.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Harvey has potential to be special

The UCF prospect ran a 4.4 40-yard dash and averaged 6.8 yards per attempt and led the Big 12 in rushing touchdowns with 22. Harvey has the explosiveness to be a real X factor on this roster.

RJ Harvey #37 of the Denver Broncos

Advertisement

Harvey also developed well as a pass-catcher, racking up 20 receptions for 267 yards during his last college season. Given the fact that Payton always loved working with dual-threat running backs, Harvey has all the tools to become really important, despite his not-so-good start this season.

Advertisement

see also Sean Payton’s net worth: How much wealth does the Denver Broncos head coach have?

The Broncos face very good and very bad defenses in the next few weeks

Denver’s next six games are pivotal, but also highly different. The Broncos face the Chargers in Week 3, a team with an elite defense. Then, they go against the Bengals, where the defense is below par. After that, the Eagles, one of the best defensive lines in the NFL, followed by the Jets, that allowed 64 points in the first two weeks.

Advertisement

The season continues with the Broncos facing the Giants, who have a good front seven but are not an elite defense per se. All that to then face the Cowboys, who have a very bad defense too. Hence, it’s a whirlwind of matchups for Bo Nix and company.