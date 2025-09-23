Shane Steichen explains why Colts are a different team amid 3-0 start

The Indianapolis Colts entered the 2025 NFL season with doubts surrounding their quarterback situation. They benched Anthony Richardson in favor of veteran Daniel Jones, which raised eyebrows among the fanbase.

Three weeks into the season, the Colts are unbeaten after a dominant 41-20 win over divisional rivals, the Tennessee Titans, becoming one of the biggest surprises of the season after wins over the Miami Dolphins (33-8) and the Denver Broncos (29-28), respectively, in the first two weeks.

Jones continues to perform at a high level, as he went 18 of 25 for 228 yards and one touchdown passing on Sunday. The former New York Giants QB added four carries for 27 yards. Indianapolis plays well week in and week out, and they haven’t faced only struggling teams on the way to a 3-0 record.

Shane Steichen details what makes Colts a different team

Speaking with reporters, Shane Steichen was asked about his post-game comments, where he said the Colts are a different team. He noted that everybody is doing their job at their maximum capacity, and that translates into positive results.

“I think it’s a feel thing. I think the guys are just playing together at a high level and the execution is at a high level. That’s where I think it’s different for our football team this year,” the coach said.

“I think it all started back in spring and into training camp, you could feel it coming all together. Then obviously to have the success we’ve had through three weeks has been great,” he added.

The Colts have scored 103 points and have allowed just 56 points. They have done a solid job on defense, while using their best offensive assets smartly. When Daniel Jones and Michael Pittman aren’t connecting, Jonathan Taylor can take over and lead the team to a win.