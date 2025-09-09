Trending topics:
Shedeur Sanders among top 5 in NFL ranking despite being behind Joe Flacco at Browns

In the debut of a new NFL season, Shedeur Sanders was behind Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel on the Cleveland Browns' quarterback depth chart for Kevin Stefanski.

By Matías Persuh

Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns.
© Jason Miller/Getty ImagesShedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns.

Shedeur Sanders’ name started making noise even long before his arrival to the NFL. The former Buffaloes player was finally selected by the Cleveland Browns in a steep fall during the Draft, and currently finds himself behind Joe Flacco in the quarterback depth chart under coach Kevin Stefanski.

Despite not seeing any playing time in his team’s season opener, even running behind not only Flacco but also Dillon Gabriel, Sanders interestingly belongs to a select group of a very intriguing top five in the league.

Following the NFL Players Association’s latest jersey sales report, “The Grown” ranks fifth in jerseys sold across the country, even ahead of stars like Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, and Lamar Jackson.

The leader in this category is Saquon Barkley, current league champion with the Philadelphia Eagles, while the second spot is held by Jalen Hurts. The podium is completed by Jayden Daniels of the Commanders, with the fourth place taken by the league’s current MVP, Josh Allen.

Shedeur’s impact on the league

Despite a surprising draft day slide to the Cleveland Browns as the 144th overall pick, quarterback Shedeur Sanders continues to make a significant impact off the field. While he currently finds himself third on the Browns’ depth chart, his brand power remains undeniable.

As Nike’s first-ever college football signature athlete, he has leveraged his on-field success and family legacy to become one of the league’s most marketable players. This was recently highlighted by the NFLPA’s latest jersey sales report, which revealed that Sanders’s jersey is a top-five seller.

His influence, even from the sidelines, proves that his impact extends far beyond the stat sheet.

The Top 10 selling jerseys

With Saquon Barkley as the player with the most jerseys sold currently in the NFL and Shedeur Sanders holding the fifth spot, here is the top 10 that stands out above the rest of the players:

  1. Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles)
  2. Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles)
  3. Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders)
  4. Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills)
  5. Shedeur Sanders (Cleveland Browns)
  6. Cooper DeJean (Philadelphia Eagles)
  7. Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs)
  8. Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens)
  9. Bo Nix (Denver Broncos)
  10. Jahmyr Gibbs (Detroit Lions)
matías persuh
Matías Persuh
