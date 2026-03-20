Shedeur Sanders’ Browns host pre-draft visit for highly-touted WR

Shedeur Sanders and the Cleveland Browns are in need of top-tier wideouts and they are hosting a visit from top WR prospect Denzel Boston. The former University of Washington prospect is one of the best in this draft class.

This was reported by Field Yates of ESPN. Boston was a standout with the Huskies. The Browns have the sixth overall pick, but also the 24th pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Now, Boston’s draft profile is projected as a late first or early second-round pick. Hence, the Browns could take it at 24th, or they could roll the dice and try to select him with the 39th pick in the second round.

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Denzel Boston’s pros and cons

Shedeur Sanders —or whoever gets the starting quarterback job in Cleveland— needs a weapon. Boston might be the answer. During the 2024, 2025 seasons, Boston racked up 1,715 yards and 20 touchdowns. His production sky-rocketed.

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Boston is a tall (6’4″), physical receiver. He has great ball tracking and offers upside in contested catches. He is an ideal alternative to play in the X-receiver role. However, he lacks speed and separation ability. Boston also needs to improve his yards after catch prowess.

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Browns’ WR depth chart is lacking a guy like Boston

The primary wideout for the Browns is Jerry Jeudy right now. Jeudy is a smaller wideout. Hence, Boston’s skill set could be very useful for Sanders, or the Browns QB in question. It’s not like the Browns are hugely stacked in the wideout depth chart.

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Hence, Boston might enter immediately as the WR2 of the team, with potential of going to WR1 in no time. After all, the Browns are looking for that gamechanger on offense, especially now that Todd Monken is the head coach.