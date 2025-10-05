Skip Bayless says rookie QB should be starting for Titans

Skip Bayless isn’t happy with how the Tennessee Titans and rookie quarterback Cam Ward have performed to start the 2025 NFL season. The AFC South team is one of three winless teams (New Orleans Saints and New York Jets) after four weeks.

They are coming off a 26-0 loss against the Houston Texans, another winless team entering that matchup.

Ward went 10 of 26 for 108 yards, while adding two carries for 22 yards. For the season, the No. 1 overall pick has gone 64 of 125 for 614 yards and two touchdowns against two interceptions. The Titans are still trying to find their identity this season, and head coach Brian Callahan has made several changes to ensure the team is in a good position to compete, but nothing has changed so far.

Skip Bayless says Shedeur Sanders should have been Titans QB

Bayless has paid close attention to this situation. During a recent episode of his eponymous show, the veteran analyst said that Shedeur Sanders should have been the Titans’ starting quarterback.

Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns.

“Shedeur Sanders should have been starting right here, right now for the Tennessee Titans,” Bayless said on Saturday. “And I believe he would be playing at a much higher level than Cam Ward has played.”

Sanders has yet to get his first taste of regular-season football after showing glimpses of his talent during the preseason. The fifth-rounder starred in one of the most dramatic NFL Draft slides ever, going from being considered a top-five pick to being selected with the No. 144 overall pick.

The Browns are favoring fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel over Sanders, while the former Colorado star waits for his opportunity.