What do the Patriots need to clinch a playoff spot in Week 16?

The New England Patriots are close to the playoffs.

By Ernesto Cova

Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots.
The New England Patriots were pretty close to making the playoffs and securing the division on Sunday. Then, Josh Allen happened. The Buffalo Bills superstar put his team on his shoulders, and it was a wrap.

It was an epic collapse by Mike Vrabel’s team, and one that raised questions about their status as a contender once again. That’s why they need to respond in the best way.

With that in mind, Ethan Hurwitz of Patriots on SI revealed the Patriots’ path to the playoffs. It won’t be easy, though, as they have to meet with the Baltimore Ravens.

Even with a loss, the Patriots can still make the playoffs

“The most straightforward result on this list. Should the Patriots head down to Baltimore and beat the Ravens — who are coming off of a 24-0 win over the Cincinnati Bengals — they’ll officially be in the postseason for the first time since 2021,” Hurwitz wrote.

The 2-12 Raiders have had an awful season, but should they knock off the Houston Texans, the Patriots will be officially in the postseason,” he added. “Just like the Texans, another AFC South team is gunning for a spot in the playoffs. It’s looking like the Jaguars are going to win the division, so it comes down to potentially either Houston or Indianapolis for the final spot. Regardless of who loses, New England will be in the postseason.”

At the end of the day, Mike Vrabel will focus on doing his job, and it’ll be up to the Patriots to ensure they get in, rather than relying on someone else to give them a hand.

