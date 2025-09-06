Steelers’ Aaron Rodgers receives an important update on his conditioning ahead the season opener vs Jets

The Pittsburgh Steelers wrapped up a preseason that has fans divided, winning two out of three games yet sparking concerns about any real roster improvements. Despite these doubts, head coach Mike Tomlin gears up his squad for its 2025-26 NFL season opener against the New York Jets. As the matchup approaches, veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers has received crucial news regarding his fitness, adding another layer of intrigue to the anticipated game.

According to Diana Russini of The Athletic, veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers has taken training camp with the Pittsburgh Steelers by storm. Observers report that he appears remarkably refreshed and healthy, poised to deliver his best performance against the New York Jets.

With Rodgers in peak condition, he seems set for his official debut with the Steelers in the 2025-26 NFL season. Facing his former team, the Jets, the veteran’s presence is expected to be a game-changer. Although he did not participate in preseason games, his wealth of experience and skill fortify his competitive edge, even at 41 years old.

Veteran QB Aaron Rodgers is set to face an emotional showdown vs New York Jets

Although Aaron Rodgers is renowned for his illustrious career with the Green Bay Packers, he spent his last two years of his career with the New York Jets. Even if he was sidelined throughout his first season, Rodgers demonstrated his mettle by participating in all 17 games during the subsequent season, maintaining impressive performances. Thus, when the Jets announced his release in March, the decision left fans bewildered.

Aaron Rodgers of New York Jets looks on during the NFL match.

Contrary to the popular belief of resentment towards the Jets, Diana Russini reports that there is no ‘bad blood’ between the veteran and the franchise. Nonetheless, the upcoming game against them presents an intriguing narrative: A chance for Rodgers to face last season’s teammates and set a strong tone for his anticipated debut with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Steelers have set an ideal setup for Aaron Rodgers in the lineup that promises a big impact

The Pittsburgh Steelers aim to rebound from a disappointing 2024-25 season, which ended with a first-round playoff exit against the Baltimore Ravens. To bolster its prospects, the team has made a bold move by acquiring Aaron Rodgers as its starting quarterback. Surrounding him with an exceptional lineup, the team is poised for a fresh start.

In a series of strategic acquisitions, the franchise also brought in Jalen Ramsey, Darius Slay, DK Metcalf, and Jonnu Smith. Head coach Mike Tomlin now has a roster that promises to provide Rodgers with the support he lacked during his tenure with the New York Jets. With these reinforcements, fans anticipate a significant impact from the Steelers this season.