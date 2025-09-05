Shilo Sanders remains available for all 32 NFL teams after being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Now, the safety has been linked to two Super Bowl-winning franchises looking to bolster their defenses.

The future of Shilo Sanders remains uncertain. After the last preseason game, the safety was cut by the Buccaneers, unable to convince HC Todd Bowles to give him a spot on the final roster with his performances.

Now, after going unclaimed on waivers, Shilo Sanders is a free agent. While he has not given any hints on a potential return, he has emerged as a viable option for two historic franchises: the Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Cowboys and Steelers could target Shilo Sanders after Bucs cut

The 2025 NFL season is already underway, and the Cowboys struggled in their opener. While the offense performed better than expected, the defense had difficulty containing the Eagles’ powerful attack.

Donovan Wilson had a disappointing game against Philadelphia, registering just one assisted tackle. Malik Hooker, a 1st-round pick in 2017, had a stronger showing with a total of nine tackles in Week 1.

However, depth remains a concern. Juanyeh Thomas and Marquese Bell are the next options, which makes Shilo Sanders a sensible addition to the Cowboys’ secondary.

For the Steelers, the departure of Minkah Fitzpatrick left a significant gap. They signed veteran Juan Thornhill this offseason, but he struggled during his tenure with the Browns, raising concerns about his consistency.

Shilo Sanders, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety

DeShon Elliott is the other starter in the lineup. He joined the Steelers last year and recorded the most total tackles of his career, which makes him a reliable option in the defense.

With Thornhill’s struggles, the team may rely on Chuck Clark as a replacement, creating a depth issue in Mike Tomlin’s secondary. Shilo Sanders could be a valuable addition as a versatile fourth-string option.

Jerry Jones, the key to Shilo’s arrival in Dallas

While many Cowboys fans have urged Jerry Jones not to sign Shilo Sanders, he is known for ignoring public opinion (ask Micah Parsons). He may have a strategic reason to pursue Shilo this season.

Jerry Jones is a close friend of Shilo’s father, Deion Sanders. The Cowboys owner even tried to convince Coach Prime to join the team for the 2025 season. By signing Shilo, Jones could take a step closer to potentially bringing in Deion Sanders if things don’t work out with Brian Chottenheimer this year.