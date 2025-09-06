Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Cam Heyward sends shocking message to Steelers fans and Mike Tomlin about contract negotiation after calling out Aaron Rodgers

A few months ago, Cam Heyward pressured Aaron Rodgers not to make excuses and to play with the Steelers. Now, the defensive tackle could walk away from the team due to disagreements over his contract situation.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Cam Heyward of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Joe Sargent/Getty ImagesCam Heyward of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Cam Heyward has sent a surprising message to Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Although he was the locker room leader who criticized Aaron Rodgers for not signing with the team early, the defensive tackle could now voluntarily sit out games.

“I have to make a decision for my family. This is a business. I cannot play this game forever and, just like I’m maximized on the field, I want to be maximized out of it. I want to be taken care of that way. It’s not being greedy. It’s just the way this game is. It’s not for long. The NFL.”

Heyward is a key piece if the Steelers want to have even a minimal chance of winning the Super Bowl, but for now, the player seems more focused on securing his financial future than on pursuing a championship on the field.

How much money is Cam Heyward set to make in salary with Steelers in 2025?

Cam Heyward signed a three-year, $45 million contract extension with the Steelers in 2024. As part of that deal, due to the way the payments were structured, the defensive tackle will receive approximately $13 million in 2025.

The problem is that Heyward, who was an All-Pro last year, believes he is now undervalued after the massive contracts given to other defensive players in the NFL, such as Micah Parsons, Myles Garrett, Trey Hendrickson, and T.J. Watt.

“There’s a lot of voices and everybody has an opinion, but, I can’t control that. You know how I work and you know how I play. That’s all that matters. I would tell every guy to maximize your opportunities and keep going from there.”

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
