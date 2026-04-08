Steelers could make QB trade depending on Aaron Rodgers’ decision after 2026 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers enter the 2026 offseason with a quarterback picture full of questions. Currently, the roster lists only two names: Will Howard and Mason Rudolph.

The team’s future hinges on the pending decision of Aaron Rodgers, whose choice to return or retire could dramatically alter all plans. If the veteran takes extra time to make his announcement, the 2026 NFL Draft could present an intriguing scenario.

Pittsburgh might opt to draft a quarterback early, such as Ty Simpson, potentially creating a three-quarterback depth chart. This unusual configuration would give the Steelers options but also introduce complexity for the coaching staff and roster management.

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Steelers could trade QB

The situation is further complicated by timing. If Aaron Rodgers confirms his return after the 2026 NFL Draft, the Steelers could face difficult choices regarding which quarterbacks to keep or move. Ray Fittipaldo highlights the potential domino effect as a trade could happen. “Yes. Mason Rudolph, odd man out. Not sure what you would get in return. Maybe a sixth or seventh rounder.”

The Steelers must weigh the possibility of drafting a young quarterback while Rodgers’ status remains uncertain. Selecting a QB early provides insurance and future potential, but also risks roster overcrowding. The team will need to plan carefully to balance immediate needs with long-term strategy.

If Aaron comes back after the draft, Mason Rudolph could be on the move. As Fittipaldo notes, the team might trade Rudolph, likely for a late-round pick, allowing the Steelers to adjust the roster while accommodating Rodgers’ return. Will Howard, meanwhile, would remain the key developmental quarterback behind Rodgers.