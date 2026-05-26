Aaron Rodgers’ age draws pessimistic prediction for Steelers in 2026

Aaron Rodgers, at 42 years old, will have his last dance with the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season.

Aaron Rodgers already confirmed that he will retire in 2026, and at 42 years old, he will have his final experience as a professional player in the NFL. Although he proved last season that age is just a number, there are those who believe the demands of the league could negatively affect Pittsburgh Steelers‘ quarterback level of play at this stage of his career.

“He’s gonna be 43 during this season,” Nick Wright said on First Things First. “I am very pessimistic about how he’s going to look at the end of this season.”

On December 2, Rodgers will turn 43 years old and, despite continuing to be a source of inspiration for Will Howard and his teammates, some still believe his level of play is in question when it comes to making his team true contenders.

Advertisement

Is age a limiting factor for Aaron Rodgers?

In 2025, Aaron Rodgers completely ignored the calendar and delivered a masterclass in efficiency, proving to be the absolute missing piece to carry the Pittsburgh Steelers right back into the playoffs. He kept his composure like the seasoned vet he is, racking up 3,322 passing yards and dropping 24 touchdowns while throwing just 7 interceptions.

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Even though he wasn’t scrambling around like a rookie, his elite decision-making and precision completely neutralized any concerns about his age, making it crystal clear that his football IQ is sharper than ever.

Advertisement

Rodgers looked untouched in 2025

After the devastating Achilles injury that cut his New York Jets debut short just four snaps into the 2024 season, many wondered if Aaron Rodgers would ever look the same. Instead, his 2025 campaign with the Pittsburgh Steelers was a masterclass in resilience, as he completely defied expectations by remaining entirely free of any major physical setbacks.

Aside from a minor, brief wrist issue, his body completely held up across 16 regular-season games. By avoiding the medical tent and protecting himself perfectly in the pocket, Rodgers completely silenced the critics who thought his 42-year-old frame would break down after such a brutal, career-altering injury.

There is a future beyond Rodgers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are already looking ahead, planning to groom both Will Howard and Drew Allar as the potential heirs to Aaron Rodgers’ throne. While Allar brings massive raw arm talent to the table, Howard’s adaptability could benefit the Steelers immensely as they transition into a new era, allowing the coaching staff to blend a versatile skill set with the invaluable mentorship of a future Hall of Famer.