The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing to start a new era with head coach Mike McCarthy, facing great uncertainty at the quarterback position as Aaron Rodgers hasn’t decided if he’ll retire. However, after the Super Bowl, no one expected a controversy that would steal the attention off the field involving one of their legends, Ben Roethlisberger.

During a recent edition of Cam Heyward’s podcast, ‘Not Just Football’, Joey Porter took a huge shot at Big Ben, pointing out that he was not a good teammate in the Steelers’ locker room. The former linebacker pointed to other names such as James Harrison for having created podcasts to criticize Mike Tomlin and the players on the current roster.

“James Harrison broke the brotherhood. Then 7 (Ben Roethlisberger) definitely broke the brotherhood. The things that 7 do. That did and we don’t talk about is crazy. Out of anybody that should talk, he should never grab a microphone and really talk Steelers business. He’s not a good teammate.”

Was Ben Roethlisberger a bad teammate with Steelers?

According to Joey Porter, Ben Roethlisberger was a bad teammate with the Pittsburgh Steelers. “I won a Super Bowl with him, but, the person, he’s just not a good teammate. He knows that. Anybody in the Steelers building knows that, but we protected him because I’ve only won one Super Bowl and that was my quarterback. So, do I love my quarterback? Yeah. But, is he a good person? No.”

Steelers’ players criticize Big Ben

In addition to Joey Porter, several players joined the criticism against Big Ben in an Instagram post, commenting that they agreed. That list of names includes Mason Rudolph, Zach Banner, and Mike Mitchell.

So far, there has been no response from Ben Roethlisberger, but many expect a strong message in the next edition of his podcast, ‘Footbahlin’. When everything seemed to be heading toward a quiet offseason, the Steelers found that their former stars have suddenly unleashed a huge controversy.