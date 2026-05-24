Steelers make move on Pat Freiermuth’s contract to free up cap space

Maybe predicting future moves, the Pittsburgh Steelers made some modifications to Pat Freiermuth's contract to free up cap space.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been a busy team this NFL offseason. However, it seems like they are not done. The team reportedly saw the need to free up more cap space this season, modifying tight end Pat Freiermuth‘s contract.

Per Nick Farabaugh of Penn Live, the Steelers restructured Freiermuth’s deal. This will give the Steelers around $6 million in additional cap space for this year. The restructure pushes the cap hit into future years.

In 2027, Freiermuth’s contract is estimated at $12.1 million, while it falls to $10.5 million in 2028 if no more restructuring is done. Freiermuth is beloved by the Steelers fandom and is locked in for years to come.

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Aaron Rodgers had great moments with Freiermuth

Last season, Freiermuth had to share snaps with Darnell Washington and Jonnu Smith, but he is the tight end one of this team. His hands are great, his routes are efficient, and his speed is great for a tight end. Aaron Rodgers surely loves that.

Aaron Rodgers blesses Pat Freiermuth with a new career long reception. If this is the last score this would be Aaron Rodgers' 37th career comeback victory. pic.twitter.com/cmfohexOZR — Global Utopia Sports (@GL8BAL_SPORTS) October 17, 2025

In 2025, Freiermuth had 486 yards for four touchdowns in 41 catches. Smith is gone from the team, so he should see more than the mere 51% snaps. That was a career low for Freiermuth, who prior to 2025, had 62% or more snaps played.

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Steelers should use more TE plays

Freiermuth is a prolific tight end, Washington is a mountain of a man who is very hard to bring down. As for new head coach Mike McCarthy, he should expand the tight end usage. McCarthy could find mismatches using 12 personnel formations, he could improve the ground game, add protection to Rodgers, and have more red zone efficiency as well.