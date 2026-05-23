Steelers legend Antonio Brown encourages Pittsburgh to believe DK Metcalf could break out in 2026 NFL season

The Pittsburgh Steelers are hoping wideout DK Metcalf takes a leap in production, and for team legend Antonio Brown, he will.

Antonio Brown might not be seen as a credible voice in many of the things that regard human life, but he knows a thing or two about playing wide receiver, especially for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Hence, when he endorsed DK Metcalf, many fans are hoping he is right as the 2026 NFL season approaches.

Brown made a TikTok Live which was captured by Brendan Howe of FanSided. During the livestream, Brown said, “I think DK Metcalf will come back this year motivated, hungry. You know what I’m saying? I think it’d be dope.”

That is something all the Steelers are waiting for. When they brought in DK Metcalf, the hope was he would become the team’s most unstoppable force. While he didn’t have a bad season, it still fell short of the expectations.

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DK Metcalf’s debut season with the Steelers was average

Metcalf played 15 games for the Steelers last season. He had 59 catches in 99 targets for 850 yards and six touchdowns. That is a career-low in the receiving yards department for him. It’s also the second-lowest number in receptions and touchdowns.

Here’s what #Steelers WRs DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. look like lined up beside one another. #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/gIkYpaQF84 — Brendan Howe (@bybrendanhowe) May 20, 2026

However, Metcalf still showed glimpses of his talent and physical prowess. He will turn 29 years old this season, so he is still in the middle of his prime. Hence, Brown might be on to something when he says that Metcalf is coming motivated to prove he still belongs to the top of the league.

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Metcalf will have to share targets though

The fact is that since Metcalf didn’t produce as he was expected to do, the Steelers traded for Michael Pittman Jr. Now, he has to share targets with Pittman, who is much more of a volume wideout.

Meanwhile, Metcalf could turn into the deep threat he can be, as well as a red-zone threat. Still, as long as he is making key plays for the Steelers, Metcalf will be fine. If not, he could face a dark future where he is relegated further and further.