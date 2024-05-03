The Pittsburgh Steelers won’t pick up the fifth year option on the contract of Najee Harris. That’s a very surprising move considering he is the only running back in the NFL with more than 1000 yards in the last three seasons.

Almost no one expected that to happen as they would only had to pay him $6.7 million in 2024. Although a long term agreement is not out of the question, it was a great chance to lock a key player in their offense.

After the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers have been far away of being a Super Bowl contender. Now, with the arrival of Arthur Smith as offensive coordinator, the running game is supposed to take center stage.

That’s why they drafted big names like Troy Fautanu and Zach Frazier to protect quarterback Russell Wilson, but also to help Harris and Jaylen Warren. That formula worked for Smith with the Titans and Derrick Henry.

Mike Tomlin and Steelers made a very intriguing move with Najee Harris (Getty Images)

Will Najee Harris get a contract extension with Steelers?

At the moment, Najee Harris won’t get a new contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers and, considering the team won’t pick up the fifth year option, there are many scenarios in play.

First, if the running back has a great 2024 season, the Steelers would still be able to keep him by using a franchise tag for 2025. In that case, Najee will receive a big paycheck as a top player in his position.

However, Harris wants a long term deal and, if he delivers on the field, Pittsburgh might not able to afford that financially. That’s why the franchise tag is definitely their wild card.

Of course, if Najee Harris doesn’t perform as expected, the Pittsburgh Steelers could let him walk away as he’ll become an unrestricted free agent. Jaylen Warren has been extraordinary and that also could be a key factor for head coach Mike Tomlin and GM Omar Khan.