Patrick Queen was fined $23,186 for a hit on Dillon Gabriel during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns. The play was penalized by the NFL for being a blow to the head/neck area.

The sequence occurred with 1:08 remaining in the second quarter of a game that ended in a 23-9 victory for the Steelers. That win improved Pittsburgh’s record to 4-1 and put them in control of the AFC North.

However, just four days later, Mike Tomlin’s defense collapsed in a 33-31 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Despite a solid performance by Aaron Rodgers, the Steelers were never able to stop Joe Flacco.

Who got fined in the NFL?

Patrick Queen was the only Pittsburgh Steelers player fined in that game against the Cleveland Browns. As for the report on recent AFC North clash with the Bengals, that information will be released next Saturday.

The Steelers will face the Green Bay Packers in their next matchup as part of Sunday Night Football, during a very challenging three-game stretch that also includes duels against the Colts and Chargers.

