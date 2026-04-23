Steelers have reportedly made QB decision for 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh amid Aaron Rodgers’ rumors

The Pittsburgh Steelers may already be signaling their approach for the 2026 NFL Draft, according to a report from Adam Schefter. With uncertainty still surrounding Aaron Rodgers, the team’s strategy at No. 21 overall is drawing increased attention.

“They have other needs. So, I would not expect the pick at No. 21 to be quarterback, though they will be also open to moving back in the draft in the first round.”

If that holds true, it could be interpreted as a subtle indication of confidence in their current options. Whether that means optimism about Rodgers eventually joining the team or trust in a younger option, the decision not to target a quarterback early would be significant.

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Will Pittsburgh Steelers select QB in 2026 NFL Draft?

Based on Schefter’s report, the most likely answer appears to be no. Despite the ongoing uncertainty, the Steelers don’t seem poised to use premium draft capital on a quarterback, a move that would typically signal a long-term reset at the position.

That opens the door to two primary interpretations. The first is that the Pittsburgh Steelers still believe Rodgers could ultimately return, making a first-round quarterback unnecessary. The second is that they are prepared to move forward with Will Howard and evaluate his development in a larger role.

Either way, the situation remains fluid. Until Rodgers makes a final decision, the Steelers are balancing patience with planning, approaching the draft in a way that keeps their options open while avoiding a definitive commitment at quarterback. If the QB is not there, the 2027 class will be very deep at the position.