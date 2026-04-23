Aaron Rodgers is reportedly irritated with Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers may be dealing with more than just uncertainty regarding Aaron Rodgers. According to a report from Mike Florio, the veteran quarterback is not entirely pleased with how publicly his situation has been handled, adding another layer of tension to an already delicate process.

“One of my sources that is kind of hit-and-miss, he insists that Rodgers is irritated that they talk about him. He doesn’t like it. He didn’t like it at the owners meeting when Art Rooney II kind of did the cat-that-swallowed-the-canary smile. They act like they know he’s coming, and we expect to hear something soon. You’ve got to tiptoe around the delicate genius.”

The report suggests Rodgers has grown frustrated with the perception that his decision is imminent, especially after Rooney publicly hinted at wanting clarity before the 2026 NFL Draft.

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Is Aaron Rodgers playing for Steelers in 2026?

That timeline now appears increasingly unrealistic. Aaron Rodgers, who is 42 and weighing either joining Pittsburgh or retiring, has not indicated any urgency to decide. In fact, his current approach mirrors last year’s situation, when he allowed uncertainty to linger well beyond the draft.

From the Steelers’ perspective, the lack of resolution is becoming more problematic by the day. They need a clear direction at quarterback, particularly with the draft representing a critical opportunity to plan for the future at the position.

Complicating matters further is the spotlight surrounding the situation. With the draft set to take place in Pittsburgh, the pressure for clarity only intensifies, making the ongoing ambiguity even more difficult to manage publicly and internally.

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Ultimately, the Steelers are left navigating a fine line. While maintaining communication with Rodgers, they must also prepare for all scenarios, because until a final decision is made, uncertainty will continue to define one of the most important storylines of their offseason.