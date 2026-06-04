‘Leo is more than Cristiano’: Angel Di Maria explains why he thinks Messi is better than Ronaldo

Angel Di Maria was asked to weigh in on the eternal debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, delivering a firm statement on why the Argentine star stands superior to his Portuguese counterpart.

Angel Di Maria will watch the 2026 World Cup from the comfort of his couch after announcing his retirement from international football ahead of the tournament. On the eve of the competition, the Argentine icon was asked to weigh in on the eternal debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, widely regarded as two of the greatest players to ever lace up a pair of boots.

Di Maria made it clear that he believes Messi holds the edge over his longtime rival, pointing to the Inter Miami star’s effortless brilliance. “To me, Leo is ahead of Cristiano because everything he does is completely natural, whereas Cris was all about pure hard work, day in and day out,” Di Maria told France Football on the official Ballon d’Or website.

The former Real Madrid and PSG winger speaks from an incredibly rare vantage point, having shared a locker room with both legends over the course of his decorated career, giving him firsthand experience of their contrasting greatness.

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As Argentina prepare for the tournament, navigating a training session in Kansas City without Messi in Lionel Scaloni’s initial working XI, the Albiceleste fanbase is locked in on the team’s final warm-ups ahead of their World Cup opener against Algeria.

Lionel Messi playing for Barcelona and Cristiano Ronaldo for Real Madrid.

Di Maria’s reasons to think why Messi is better than Ronaldo

Elaborating on why he views Messi’s style as inherently more organic, Di Maria suggested that Ronaldo‘s relentless work ethic was driven by a need to keep pace with Messi’s innate gifts. “Cristiano pushed himself to the absolute limit just to match Messi’s level, but what Leo has is a gift from God, it’s completely natural,” Di Maria remarked.

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Despite leaning toward his compatriot, Di Maria emphasized that both figures stand alone as the two greatest players of the modern era alongside Diego Maradona, noting that the ultimate distinction often comes down to silverware and career milestones.

When did Di Maria play with both Messi and Ronaldo?

Alongside his long-standing partnership with Messi on the international stage for Argentina, Di Maria have shared the pitch with Ronaldo, as the timing for him to share the field with Messi in a club wasn’t the right one. Here is a look at when Di Maria teamed up with both Messi and Ronaldo:

Real Madrid (With Cristiano Ronaldo) – Years: 2010–2014

Di Maria and Ronaldo formed a lethal attacking partnership under Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti. Di Maria famously assisted Ronaldo for the winning goal in the 2011 Copa del Rey Final and was an instrumental playmaker alongside him during their historic 2013–14 La Decima Champions League-winning campaign.

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The Argentina National Team (With Lionel Messi) – Years: 2008–2024

Di Maria spent 16 years sharing the pitch with his close friend Lionel Messi on the international stage. Together, they won almost everything possible for La Albiceleste, including the 2008 Olympic Gold Medal, the 2021 Copa América, the 2022 Finalissima, and the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.