T.J. Watt is in the hospital after feeling discomfort in one of his lungs. Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers have not revealed the cause of the problem, but the star linebacker is questionable to play against the Miami Dolphins.

Alex Highsmith, Watt’s key teammate on the defensive line, described the situation as scary, according to a quote published by Brooke Pryor. “It’s definitely a scary situation. Tough situation. I’ve just been praying for him. I know he’s getting better.”

Watt has never been able to reach the Super Bowl with the Steelers, and he hasn’t even managed to get a playoff win during his career. No one knows if this medical situation could keep him out during this final push for Pittsburgh in the 2025 season.

T.J. Watt was hospitalized: Is there any update on the Steelers’ player medical condition?

The only update the Steelers have given on T.J. Watt is that he is hospitalized after feeling discomfort in his lung. Mike Tomlin also spoke on the matter but didn’t say what caused it or how long his player’s recovery might take.

Will T.J. Watt play for Steelers vs Dolphins?

It is not known if T.J. Watt will play with the Steelers against the Dolphins because the team hasn’t revealed what type of injury he has and is waiting for more medical tests to determine a definitive diagnosis. What is certain is that the problem occurred while he was receiving treatment at the Steelers’ facility.

