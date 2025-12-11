T.J. Watt is hospitalized due to an issue with his lungs. The information was confirmed by the Pittsburgh Steelers and his status is currently in question for the Monday Night game against the Miami Dolphins.

Minutes later, a report from Adam Schefter revealed more details. “Sources: T.J. Watt’s lung injury occurred during treatment at the team facility Wednesday. Watt has been hospitalized since then.”

A few months ago, the Steelers sent a clear message that Watt was a key piece to remain a Super Bowl contender by making him the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history. Now, they could lose him at the most important moment of the season.

Is TJ Watt in the hospital?

Yes. T.J. Watt is in the hospital after feeling discomfort in his lungs. The Steelers have not provided any additional details about what the issue is, and they also haven’t confirmed whether he will be out for the game against the Dolphins.

How long is TJ Watt’s contract?

T.J. Watt signed a three-year, $123 million contract extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers, so the star defensive player is guaranteed to remain with the team through the 2028 season, as he was entering the final year of his previous deal.

This was the team’s statement. “T.J. Watt is currently in a local hospital for further medical evaluation of his lung after experiencing discomfort at the practice facility on Wednesday. He will not be at practice on Thursday and his status for Monday night’s game vs Miami is in question. Coach Tomlin will provide more updates at the appropriate time.”