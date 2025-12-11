Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers have confirmed that T.J. Watt is in the hospital just a few days before they face the Miami Dolphins in Week 15. This was the team’s official statement on the situation.

“T.J. Watt is currently in a local hospital for further medical evaluation of his lung after experiencing discomfort at the practice facility on Wednesday. He will not be at practice on Thursday and his status for Monday night’s game vs Miami is in question. Coach Tomlin will provide more updates at the appropriate time.”

Watt is the best player on the Steelers’ defense and a key piece for making a Super Bowl run. With the AFC completely wide open, this absence could be a huge blow to their playoff hopes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What happened to T.J. Watt?

T.J. Watt is in the hospital after experiencing discomfort in one of his lungs during the Pittsburgh Steelers’ week of practice. Even though they had Wednesday off, the team’s statement confirms that the issue was detected inside the facility.

What’s T.J. Watt’s injury?

It has not yet been confirmed what T.J. Watt’s exact injury is, but according to the information provided by the Steelers, the issue appears to be discomfort in one of his lungs. The cause and the recovery timeline have not been revealed.

Advertisement