Steelers could trade Nick Herbig amid rebuild plans

The Pittsburgh Steelers could eventually face another difficult roster decision involving one of their rising defensive stars. According to a recent report from Jeremy Fowler, outside linebacker Nick Herbig may become a major name to watch ahead of the 2027 season.

“Pittsburgh’s No. 3 edge rusher produced 7.5 sacks in a part-time role last season, and plenty of teams would be glad to make him a full-time starter. Ascending pass rushers get paid. The Steelers want to keep Herbig but also have T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith on the books. If Herbig makes it to free agency, he’ll be a player who’s not a household name but could be paid as one.”

The situation creates a fascinating dilemma for Pittsburgh. Herbig has quietly emerged as one of the NFL’s most intriguing young pass rushers, producing efficiently despite playing behind established veterans like Watt and Highsmith. However, keeping all three edge rushers long term could become financially impossible.

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Steelers may eventually consider trading Nick Herbig

Because of that reality, some around the league already believe Pittsburgh could eventually explore trade scenarios involving Nick Herbig rather than risk losing him for nothing in free agency. Such a move would also fit into a broader transition period for the franchise as the Steelers continue reshaping the roster around younger talent.

Pass rushers capable of generating consistent pressure are among the most valuable assets in today’s NFL, and Herbig’s market value may continue skyrocketing if his production increases again in 2026. Teams searching for a young starter at edge rusher would almost certainly show strong interest if Pittsburgh ever made him available.

The Steelers already face major financial commitments with Watt and Highsmith, while also navigating uncertainty at quarterback and multiple upcoming contract decisions across the roster. That makes Herbig one of the most interesting long-term storylines inside the organization.

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At this point, the Steelers still hope to keep the young linebacker. But if Herbig continues developing into a star, the Steelers may eventually have to choose between paying three elite edge rushers or making another difficult move as part of the franchise’s next rebuilding phase.