The Pittsburgh Steelers are making moves in free agency to win the Super Bowl. At the quarterback position, they probable made the biggest upgrade in the NFL by signing Russell Wilson and then trading with the Chicago Bears for Justin Fields.

However, general manager Omar Khan didn’t stop there. On offense, Diontae Johnson left to the Carolina Panthers but, Van Jefferson and Quez Watkins are new acquisitions for the wide receiver group to play alongside George Pickens and Calvin Austin.

On defense, cornerback Donte Jackson arrived as part of Johnson’s trade and, on special teams, the Steelers signed one of the most exciting players in the NFL to take advantage of the new kickoff rule: Cordarrelle Patterson.

Steelers sign another quarterback in free agency

Although Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are the biggest names for the Steelers to play quarterback, it’s important to remember the position was totally empty on the depth chart as they let go Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph.

That’s why, a third quarterback was needed and Kyle Allen has signed with Pittsburgh as a free agent. Allen has a lot of experience in the NFL playing for other teams such as the Washington, the Carolina Panthers, the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills.

Who will be the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers?

Mike Tomlin confirmed during the NFL Annual League Meeting in Orlando that Russell Wilson is in ‘pole position’ to be the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024.

“We’ve been very transparent about the pecking order, at least to start. I just think that provides clarity for all parties involved. Russell is a veteran, man. He’s got a proven process of readiness. He’s been in this league a long time. He’s capable of rallying troops, receivers, tight ends, running backs, etc. He’s just got a lot of experience in terms of what it takes to be the guy over the course of a 12-month calendar and I just think that that’s something that a younger guy like Justin could learn from.”