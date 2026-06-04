Steelers, Mike McCarthy make big statement with latest decision on Darnell Washington

The Steelers have made another major investment in their young core, signing Darnell Washington to a lucrative new extension.

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to invest in their young core, and their latest move may reveal a lot about the direction of the franchise under head coach Mike McCarthy.

According to NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the Steelers have made a crucial move regarding tight end Darnell Washington. “The Steelers and tight end Darnell Washington have reached agreement on a four-year, $42M extension, per sources. The deal includes $21M guaranteed.”

While the financial terms are noteworthy, the bigger story may be what the extension says about Pittsburgh’s long-term vision. Washington is only 24 years old and has already established himself as one of the NFL’s most physically imposing tight ends. His elite blocking ability has made him a critical part of the offense, and the Steelers clearly believe his best football is still ahead of him.

Advertisement

Darnell Washington gets contract extension with Steelers

Darnell Washington entered the league with a reputation as a dominant run blocker, but his role expanded significantly during the 2025 season. As Aaron Rodgers became more comfortable in the offense, the young tight end started receiving more opportunities in the passing game.

His size and athleticism created difficult matchups for defenders, while his ability to generate yards after the catch turned him into a valuable offensive weapon. Those developments likely played a major role in Pittsburgh’s decision to commit to him with a long-term extension.

The Steelers now appear convinced that Washington can be much more than a traditional blocking tight end. Instead, they view him as a complete player capable of impacting games in multiple ways.

Advertisement

Mike McCarthy’s offense could make Washington even more valuable

The timing of the extension is particularly interesting given the arrival of Mike McCarthy as head coach. If the Steelers place a renewed emphasis on the running game, Washington could become one of the most important pieces of the entire offense.

His blocking ability allows the Steelers to dominate at the point of attack, support the offensive line, and create favorable running lanes. Few tight ends in football are as effective in that role, making him an ideal fit for the physical identity traditionally embraced by the black and gold team.

The importance of Washington was highlighted late in the 2025 season when he suffered a fractured arm in Week 17. His absence removed a unique weapon from the offense and was viewed by many as a significant factor in the Steelers’ inability to make a deeper playoff run.

Advertisement

Now healthy and armed with a lucrative new contract, Washington enters the next phase of his career as one of the franchise’s foundational players. The Steelers are not just rewarding past performance. They are signaling that they expect the young tight end to play a major role in shaping the team’s future.

The extension also continues a trend from general manager Omar Khan, who has recently rewarded several young building blocks with new deals, including linebacker Nick Herbig.