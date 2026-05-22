Broderick Jones provides an update on neck injury as Steelers await on OT’s status ahead of Aaron Rodgers’ farewell season

The Pittsburgh Steelers know Aaron Rodgers will be back for one last dance, but they don't know if Broderick Jones will be the tackle protecting his blind side.

With Aaron Rodgers coming back, the Pittsburgh Steelers now have to assure he is protected in the best way. However, Broderick Jones, who has been the left tackle of the team for years, is not giving positive updates on how his neck injury is evolving.

Jones have been dealing with a neck injury, and while he has done individual work in OTAs, he’s not cleared to resume team drills. Speaking on his status with Chris Harlan of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, Jones said, “I don’t really have a timeline. They didn’t really give me a timeline. They’re just monitoring it day by day, and we go from there.”

Jones has started 38 games in 45 games played for the Steelers. As he said it himself though, “I’m coming off a neck injury. Nobody knows what the future holds for me. Of course, they have to do what they do to protect themselves at the end of the day. I don’t have any ill will or anything toward them.”

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Steelers drafted Max Iheanachor in case that Jones is not fit

The Steelers drafted the tackle Max Iheanachor in case Jones can’t play. If both can play, then it’s the best-case scenario for the team. Still, Jones is eager to help, “I’m down to help Max wherever he needs me. Because at the end of the day, all of us got to be ready.”

Steelers AOL coach Jahri Evans working one on one with Steelers first round pick Max Iheanachor pic.twitter.com/PBC0JjQUvH — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) May 9, 2026

Iheanachor was the 21st pick in the NFL Draft, and he is poised to start at left tackle if Jones is not fit to go. However, he can also play at right tackle. Hence, Aaron Rodgers could be very well protected if both are fit.

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The Steelers need a good offensive line to impose their will

Having Aaron Rodgers, even at this age, opens up a plethora of opportunities for the Steelers. If they can establish the run, Rodgers can cook in play-action, if they buy time for Rodgers, he can zing it downfield.

However, to make all of those things, the team needs a good offensive line to make it all possible. If there’s no O-line, the Steelers season could go down the drain really fast.