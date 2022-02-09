The big game halftime show is what attracts millions of TV viewers while the teams are resting. This year will be unique and slightly controversial, but the show's performers are well-known stars.

The Halftime Show is one of the big focal points of the Super Bowl and thanks to the halftime show the Super Bowl attracts millions of TV and live stream viewers from all over the world. Since the first time the show was featured in the big game, the organizers have tried to make it something memorable for the fans in the stadium and the whole world.

During the first Super Bowls in NFL history, halftime shows were boring or simply not as flashy as they are today. At that time the college bands were the ‘show’ and some other well-known singer of the 20th century. The college marching bands were used in the Super Bowl halftime shows several times.

The most recent halftime show was on February 7, 2021 during Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The performer in that show was The Weeknd with nine songs.

Who's performing in Super Bowl LVI halftime show?

The Super Bowl 56 halftime show will star Dr Dre, Snoop Dog, Eminem, Mary J Blige and Kendrick Lamar. It will be a combination of rap and hip-hop like never before seen in the history of NFL halftime shows.

Who will produce the Super Bowl LVI halftime show?

The show will be produced by Jesse Collins, the NFL Network, Jay-Z, and Roc Nation. It is the third time since 2020 that this group has come together to produce another halftime show but this time excluding Ricky Kirshner and VAMC Studios since they produced, along with Jay-Z and Roc Nation, the show where Shakira performed in Super Bowl LIV.

