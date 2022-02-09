Companies and brands that want to promote their products in Super Bowl LVI must be willing to pay a large amount of money for a few seconds on the screen, it is an event that will be watched by millions of people, it is worth every penny.

Get your pockets ready to pay for the 30-seconds that an ad costs in Super Bowl LVI since this will be the Super Bowl with the most expensive prices in history for commercials. Few companies, the big ones, have enough money to spend millions of dollars on a TV ad of less than a minute.

In 1967 a Super Bowl commercial cost just $37,500, but at the time that amount was big for almost any company. But through the years ad costs have been increasing setting new records for the NFL.

Most of the big TV Networks that broadcast the Super Bowl have increased the prices of TV commercials by 87% between 2008 and 2016. But a Super Bowl commercial is not just money, marketers must follow a series of rules to prevent their commercial from being banned from the event and not being broadcast on any tv network.

How much money does an ad cost during Super Bowl LVI?

The most expensive price for a TV ad during the Super Bowl is offered by NBC, the network charges $6.5 million for a 30-second commercial. It is a new record for ad spot in the Super Bowl, a million dollars more than last season.

Marketers make an effort to find a way to negotiate prices with TV Networks but usually Networks do not negotiate ad costs with anyone, they set prices and sometimes offer packages in conjunction with other events such as the Winter Olympics for companies save some money on commercials.

What famous brands have appeared in Super Bowl commercials?

Cold drinks like Coke and Pepsi are recurring in Super Bowl TV ads, but other companies were not allowed to show their commercials due to unfriendly content, PETA, Chrysler and T-Mobile were some Super Bowl TV ad banned.

