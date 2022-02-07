The Los Angeles Rams head into their second Super Bowl appearance in four years. Sean McVay knows that the previous experience vs. the Patriots didn't go well and revealed what he'll try to change for the Bengals game.

It didn't take long for the Los Angeles Rams to be back in a Super Bowl. Three years after an appearance against the New England Patriots, they are back in the NFL's biggest game aiming to claim the Vince Lombardi at home.

Of course, a lot has passed since that 3-13 defeat. And even though making it to the Super Bowl was an impressive feat, that night proved they'd have a lot of work to do to become true contenders.

Many changes were made, the Rams improved on every aspect and trading Jared Goff for Matthew Stafford paid off immediately. What remained unchanged is the head coaching position, as Sean McVay hopes to have a better result this time against the Bengals.

Rams head coach Sean McVay explains what he'll change from his previous Super Bowl experience

“There’s 20 games of inventory, you can drive yourself crazy if you watch too much,” McVay said in a press conference, as quoted by Clutchpoints. “Being able to specifically delegate the time appropriately, put your players in what you think is the best spots… I think it’s trusting the players, trusting yourself and trusting everybody around you. Just to be in the moment and then let them go play with a quieted mind.”

McVay knows how demanding preparing for a Super Bowl can be but he has also learned that it doesn't do any good to overthink too much in the process. So he's taking a different approach this time.

“It’s important to specifically allocate the game plan in a way that’s digestible and very clear for the players but not feeling like you got to overwhelm them early on in the week... What I thought I did a mistake of the last time, you have the mindset that we want to put the majority of it in before we travel to Atlanta, but in the back of my head, I always knew I had another week and you’re tweaking and different things like that. I think I tinkered with that too much.”

Three years of wait to make another Super Bowl appearance may not seem a lot. But in the meantime it could give plenty of time for a team to make a number of changes or the necessary adjustments to come back stronger. Well, the Rams have done their homework and so has McVay. Now it remains to be seen if that translates into a championship.