Football is a quarterback’s game, and the National Football League is a quarterback’s league. It hasn’t always been that way, but with modern rules and the way the game is played nowadays, that’s just a fact.

The quarterback has the biggest and most crucial job on the field right now. With that in mind, teams need to make sure to protect them at all costs, not to mention having a suitable replacement in case something goes wrong.

Football is a physical sport and injuries can happen on every single play. Hopefully, that won’t be the case in Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. However, just in case, we’ll let you know about their backup quarterbacks.

Super Bowl: Backup QBs for Niners and Chiefs:

Sam Darnold (SF)

Sam Darnold entered the league as the No. 3 pick in 2018. The USC product was a three-year starter for the New York Jets before being traded to the Carolina Panthers. He served as a backup for half a season before taking over as the starter.

This is his first season with the San Francisco 49ers. Thus far, in his career, he’s thrown for 12,064 passing yards to go along with 63 touchdowns against 56 interceptions, all while completing 59.7% of his attempts.

Blaine Gabbert (KC)

Blaine Gabbert is a seasoned NFL veteran. The 34-year-old entered the league in 2011 as the No. 10 pick. He had a three-year stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars before being traded to the San Francisco 49ers.

He’s also played for the Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers — where he won a Super Bowl as a backup — and is in his first year with the Chiefs. Throughout the course of his career, he’s completed 882 of 1,568 passes (56.3% completion percentage), throwing for 51 touchdowns, 50 interceptions, and 9,487 passing yards.