Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers meet in a Week 18 game of the 2021-22 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2022 at 1:00 PM (ET). Two quarterbacks who used to play on the same team meet head-on again. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

The defending champs have a guaranteed postseason spot with 12-4-0 overall and two recent victories against Carolina Panthers and New York Jets, both games on the road. Tom Brady will likely start the game.

Carolina Panthers did not have a good season even though Cam Newton is back with the team, the Panthers record is negative at 5-11-0. The last week they lost to the Saints on the road in what was the Panthers' sixth straight loss.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Carolina Panthers: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 9, 2022.

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Carolina Panthers: Times by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Carolina Panthers: Storylines

Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as defending champs, are big favorites to play in the postseason, but the team wants the conference's No. 2 Seed with a win against the Panthers and expects the Rams to lose their last game of the season to the 49ers. But if the Rams win, the Buccaneers will still play in the playoffs as No. 3 Seeded vs. Wild Card No. 6 in the NFC standings. The Buccaneers have a positive record at home at 6-1-0, but the most recent home game was a 0-9 loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Bucs' offensive line is scoring an average of 29.4 points per game as the 2nd best of the season.

Carolina Panthers have little hope of winning this game against Tom Brady and the Bucs as they lost a recent home game to Tampa 6-32. That loss is part of the Panthers' current six-week losing streak. The team hasn't won a game since Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals. Since Cam Newton returned to the roster the team has lost every game, it seems Newton is not the offensive answer the Panthers need.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Carolina Panthers: Predictions And Odds

Tampa Bay Buccaneers are favorites at home with -8.5 points to cover and -360 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a lethal offense and a near perfect record at home to crush the visitors. Carolina Panthers are underdogs with +8.5 ATS and +325 moneyline. The totals is offered at 41.5 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: Over 41.5.



FanDuel Tampa Bay Buccaneers -8.5 / -360 Totals 41.5 Carolina Panthers +8.5 / +325

* Odds via FanDuel