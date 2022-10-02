Tampa Bay Buccaneers play against Kansas City Chiefs today for a game in the Week 4 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs meet in a Week 4 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa today, October 2, 2022 at 8:20 PM (ET). The home team wants to show that they can win against another big favorite. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Buccaneers showed offensive power during the first two weeks of the season, they won against the Cowboys 19-3 and in Week 2 against the Saints 20-10. But in Week 3 things went wrong for the Buccaneers as they lost to the Packers 12-14 on the road.

The Chiefs also lost a recent game that ended their two-week winning streak, the loss coming against an unexpected team, the Indianapolis Colts 17-20 on the road. Before that loss the Chiefs won against the Cardinals and Chargers.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Kansas City Chiefs: Kick-Off Time

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs play for the Week 4 of the 2022 NFL regular season today, October 2 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Australia: 9:20 AM (AEST) October 3

Canada: 8:20 PM (EDT)

China: 7:20 AM October 3

Germany: 1:20 AM (CEST) October 3

Ireland: 12:20 AM (IST) October 3

Mexico: 6:20 PM (CDT)

US: 8:20 PM (ET)

UK: 12:20 AM (BST) October 3

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Kansas City Chiefs: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 4 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is NBC. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Kansas City Chiefs: Predictions And Odds

Tampa Bay Buccaneers are slightly favorites at home with -1 spread and 1.91 moneyline that will pay $191 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have home advantage. Kansas City Chiefs are underdogs with +1 ATS and 1.91 moneyline. The totals are offered at 45.5 points. The best pick for this NFL Week 4 game is: Buccaneers -1.

BetMGM Tampa Bay Buccaneers -1 / 1.91 Totals 45.5 Kansas City Chiefs +1 / 1.91

* Odds via BetMGM

