Tampa Bay Buccaneers play against New Orleans Saints today for a Sunday Night Football game in the Week 15 of the 2021-22 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints meet in a Sunday Night Football Week 15 game of the 2021-22 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Raymond James Stadium today, December 19, 2021 at 8:20 PM (ET). The home team wants to continue showing why they are the defending champions. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV and Paramount+ with a 7-day Free Trial.

The Buccaneers won the last four weeks as a sign that they are ready to play in the playoffs. The most recent victory for the team was against Buffalo Bills, that game was one of the best of the regular season.

The New Orleans Saints broke a long losing streak with a 30-9 win against the New York Jets on the road, but now the team has a big challenge ahead against the division leader. The Saints must win this game at all costs to continue fighting for the playoffs.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints: Match Information

Date: Sunday, December 19, 2021.

Time: 8:20 PM (ET)

Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida.

Live Stream: FuboTV and Paramount+ (Free Trials)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:20 PM

CT: 7:20 PM

MT: 6:20 PM

PT: 5:20 PM

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints: Storylines

Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a positive record at 10-3-0, the team won the NFC South Division, but the Falcons and Saints are fighting for a spot in the playoffs. The last four weeks were consecutive victories for the Buccaneers against the Giants 30-10, Colts 38-31, Falcons 30-17 and in Week 14 in an epic game against the Bills 33-27. After this game the Buccaneers must play two consecutive on the road games against Carolina Panthers and New York Jets to close out the regular season against the Panthers again but at home.

The New Orleans Saints won in Week 14 against the New York Jets 30-9 with Taysom Hill as the starting quarterback, but prior to that necessary victory, they had lost five straight games to the Falcons, Titans, Eagles, Bills and Cowboys. Most of those losses were at home. The Saints on the road record is positive with 4 wins and 3 losses. The Saints' offense is scoring an average of 23.4 points per game during the 2021-22 NFL season, and the team's defense is allowing 21.9 points per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 15 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV and Paramount+ and other options to watch this game in the US are NBC, NFL Game Pass. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints: Predictions And Odds

Tampa Bay Buccaneers are home favorites with -12 points to cover and -525 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a perfect record from the last four weeks but the visitors are hungry for a win. New Orleans Saints are underdogs with +12 ATS and +450 moneyline. The totals is fixed at 45 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: Saints +12.



FanDuel Tampa Bay Buccaneers odds1 Totals points New Orleans Saints odds2

* Odds via FanDuel