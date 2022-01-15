Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa in the Wild Card round for the NFL Playoffs. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Philadelphia Eagles: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 NFL Playoffs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles meet in the Wild Card round for the 2022 NFL Playoffs. This game will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Defending champions want to show they are ready to win the first step of the Super Bowl. Here is all the detailed information about this NFL Playoffs game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live stream and location. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

The Buccaneers and Tom Brady have only one goal this season and that is to win the second back-to-back super bowl for a team in the 21st century, and that would be the second time for Tom Brady. This game is relatively easy for them.

The Philadelphia Eagles know they have a big game against a dangerous defense, but Jalen Hurts has good numbers against defenses like the home team. Also, the Eagles are likely to use Gardner Minshew in a couple of snaps.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Philadelphia Eagles: Date

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles play for the 2022 NFL Playoffs on Sunday, January 16 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The home team has everything going for them to win this game, but the visitors have a young quarterback who has won tight games.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Philadelphia Eagles: Time by state in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Philadelphia Eagles at the 2022 NFL Playoffs

This game for the 2022 NFL Playoffs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Sunday, January 16, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the us are Fox, Fox.com, Fox App, NFL Game Pass

