Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Philadelphia Eagles: Predictions, odds, and how to watch the 2022 NFL Playoffs in the US

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles meet in a Wild Card round game of the 2022 NFL Playoffs. This game will be held at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2022 at 1:00 PM (ET). The defending champs want to show off at home their offense power. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are ready for their first game in the Playoffs, one more step to defend their Super Bowl title. The regular season was good for the Buccaneers with 13-4-0 overall and the first spot in the NFC South Division.

The Philadelphia Eagles won nine and lost eight but it was enough to clinch a playoff spot, and the team lost the final game of the regular season against the Dallas Cowboys 26-51. The Eagles are not a danger to the defending champions but they could hurt the home team.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Philadelphia Eagles: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 16, 2022.

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Philadelphia Eagles: Times by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Philadelphia Eagles: Storylines

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers closed out the regular season with three straight wins against the Carolina Panthers 32-6, the New York Jets 28-24 and again against the Carolina Panthers 41-17. Between November and January the Buccaneers lost only two games in the regular season and in the rest they won another seven games. The Buccaneers offensive line is scoring an average of 30.1 points per game.

Tom Brady is the starting quarterback for the Buccaneers, this season he has thrown for 485/719 passes completed, 67.5%, 5316 yards, 43 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. The bad news for Brady is that the team's top running back Leonard Fournette with 812 yards and 8 touchdowns will be unavailable due to a hamstring injury.

The Philadelphia Eagles won just three games in the first two months of the 2021-22 NFL season, one against the Falcons, one against the Panthers and on Oct. 31 against the Detroit Lions. It was a bad start for the team, but somehow they managed to win nine games to make the playoffs and close the regular season with positive numbers.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Philadelphia Eagles in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Wild Card round matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by Fox, Fox.com, Fox App, NFL Game Pass.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Philadelphia Eagles: Predictions And Odds

Tampa Bay Buccaneers are favorites at home to win by -7.5 points and -360 moneyline at FanDuel, they have one of the best offensive lines of the season and it is unlikely that the visitors can do anything to win this game. Philadelphia Eagles are underdogs with +7.5 ATS and +325 moneyline. The totals are offered at 46 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: Buccaneers -7.5.



FanDuel Tampa Bay Buccaneers -7.5 / -360 Totals 46 Philadelphia Eagles +7.5 / +325

