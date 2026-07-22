The Detroit Lions are looking to bounce back after a disappointing 2025 season, finishing 9-8 and missing the NFL playoffs despite entering the year with high expectations.

The Lions and Dan Campbell still believe they have one of the league’s most talented offenses, but returning to Super Bowl contention will require key playmakers to stay healthy.

One of the biggest names on that list is Sam LaPorta, who has become one of Jared Goff’s favorite targets. As training camp approaches, many Lions fans have been waiting for the latest update on the Pro Bowl tight end after his back injury.

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Sam LaPorta injury update

The good news is that Sam LaPorta has been cleared for all activities ahead of training camp. According to NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the Lions tight end has fully recovered from the herniated disc that required surgery last season and is expected to be available as the team begins preparations for the 2026 campaign.

“Lions Pro Bowl TE Sam LaPorta (herniated disc) was fully cleared earlier this month, per source, setting him up for training camp. Detroit will determine level of involvement, but Tim Twentyman noted he’s expected to be full go. Surgery repaired the issue last year.”

LaPorta’s return is one of the most important developments of the offseason for Detroit. Since entering the NFL, he has established himself as one of the league’s most productive tight ends and a reliable weapon. With a healthy LaPorta, Jared Goff regains one of his most dependable receiving options over the middle of the field.

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Although the Lions will still monitor his workload during training camp, all indications are that LaPorta will be ready for Week 1. If the Lions hope to return to the playoffs after missing out in 2025, having their Pro Bowl tight end at full strength will be a major step in the right direction.