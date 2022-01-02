Tennessee Titans play against Miami Dolphins today for a game in the Week 17 of the 2021-22 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins meet in a Week 17 game of the 2021-22 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Nissan Stadium today, January 2, 2022 at 1:00 PM (ET). The visitors want to win this game and take a spot to the postseason. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV and Paramount+ with a 7-day Free Trial.

Tennessee Titans are in the second spot of the AFC Playoff Standings with 10-5-0 overall as the south division champions. The team closed December with two wins and one loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road.

Miami Dolphins are fighting for a Wild Card in the AFC, they are 8-7-0 overall with two recent wins against Jets and Saints. The Dolphins haven't lost a game since Week 8, the team won every last seven games.

Tennessee Titans vs Miami Dolphins: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 2, 2022.

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: Nissan Stadium, Nashville.

Location: Nissan Stadium, Nashville.

Tennessee Titans vs Miami Dolphins: Times by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Tennessee Titans vs Miami Dolphins: Storylines

The Tennessee Titans won their last game in December against the San Francisco 49ers at home 20-17, in what was an important game but for the 49ers they were trying to reach the playoffs with one more victory. But before that victory the Titans lost the second straight game on the road in 2021, that time it was against the Steelers 13-19. That was the Titans' only loss in December as the team's first game that month was a 20-0 home win against the Jaguars.

Miami Dolphins are in a good position to reach the playoffs, the team has seven weeks without losing for 8-7-0 overall. The games in December were victories for them against the New York Giants, the New York Jets and the most recent victory against the New York Saints 20-3. The Dolphins are in seventh place in the AFC Playoff Standings and three other teams have the same record as them at 8-7-0: Ravens, Chargers and Raiders.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Tennessee Titans vs Miami Dolphins in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 17 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS App, NFL Game Pass.

Tennessee Titans vs Miami Dolphins: Predictions And Odds

Tennessee Titans are favorites at home to win this game by -3.5 points and -173 moneyline in FanDuel, they have a lethal offense at home capable of winning almost any game. Miami Dolphins are underdogs with +3.5 ATS and +163 moneyline. Totals are offered at 40 points.



FanDuel Tennessee Titans -3.5 / -173 Totals 40 Miami Dolphins +3.5 / +163

* Odds via FanDuel