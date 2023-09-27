The New York Jets entered the 2023 NFL season with high hopes of a Super Bowl run after acquiring four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers during the offseason. However, their aspirations took a severe hit as Rodgers’ campaign ended after just four plays due to a torn Achilles.

Head coach Robert Saleh promptly turned to former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson as the starter, but his performances left much to be desired. This led to speculation about the Jets’ options to replace Rodgers, with some reports suggesting Colin Kaepernick was interesting in coming back.

Kaepernick, who has been seeking another opportunity in the NFL for years, reached out to the Jets following Rodgers’ injury. Albeit the Jets did not consider him, musician J. Cole revealed a letter addressed to Jets general manager Joe Douglas written by the former quarterback.

Colin Kaepernick’s Letter to the Jets

“I know the aspirations this season were, and still are, to win a championship, and so that Hall of Fame sized hole will need to be filled as best as possible to keep the team on a Super Bowl track. As of right now, Zach Wilson is charged with that task, and I wish him and the rest of the team the best moving forward,” Kaepernick wrote.

In the letter dated 10 days after Rodgers suffered his injury against the Bills, Kaepernick expressed his understanding of the team’s championship aspirations. He acknowledged that Zach Wilson was tasked with leading the team but requested to be signed to the practice squad, not to replace him in the lineup.

“Worst case scenario, you see what I have to offer and you’re not that impressed. Best case scenario, you realize you have a real weapon at your disposal in the event you ever need to use it. In either of these scenarios, I would be committed to getting your defense ready week in and week out, all season long, and I would wear that responsibility like a badge of honor”.

When Was the Last Time Kaepernick Played?

Kaepernick’s last game was on January 1, 2017.